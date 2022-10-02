pBTC35A (pBTC35A) Price Tops $5.45

pBTC35A (pBTC35A) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One pBTC35A coin can currently be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00028367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pBTC35A has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $45,072.00 worth of pBTC35A was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pBTC35A has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About pBTC35A

pBTC35A was first traded on January 8th, 2021. pBTC35A’s total supply is 214,602 coins. pBTC35A’s official Twitter account is @MarsProject2020 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The protocol consists of pBTC35A tokens and MARS tokens. Each pBTC35A token represents 1TH/s hashrate with pre-determined power ratio, mining rigs would be in Poolin Superhashrate’s custody during the life cycle. While net profit on wBTC would be distributed per minutes.”

