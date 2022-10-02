Peercoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,469.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Peercoin has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $5,469.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,788,154 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

