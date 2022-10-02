Pendle Trading Down 5.3% This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $504,936.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 231,725,335 coins. The official website for Pendle is pendle.finance. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

