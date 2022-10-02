People’s Punk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,191.00 (DDDD)

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. People’s Punk has a total market cap of $178,722.00 and approximately $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, People’s Punk has traded flat against the US dollar. One People’s Punk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

People’s Punk Profile

People’s Punk was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official website is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art.

People’s Punk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire People’s Punk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy People’s Punk using one of the exchanges listed above.

