Pernod Ricard SA to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTC:PRNDY)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Pernod Ricard’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

OTC PRNDY opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.