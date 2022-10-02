Phala Network Hits Market Cap of $88.40 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $88.40 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phala Network is phala.network.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

