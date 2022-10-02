Phala Network Market Capitalization Hits $87.99 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $87.99 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Phala Network is phala.network. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

