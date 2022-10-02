Phoneum (PHT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85.00

Phoneum (PHT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $60,284.16 and approximately $85.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.28 or 1.00066321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081610 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

