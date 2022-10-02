Phore Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $184,912.91 and $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.00670952 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008154 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,645,910 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

