PicaArtMoney Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.72 Million (PICA)

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. PicaArtMoney has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PicaArtMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PicaArtMoney

PicaArtMoney launched on October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. PicaArtMoney’s official website is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php. PicaArtMoney’s official message board is blog.naver.com/picapj01.

PicaArtMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PicaArtMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

