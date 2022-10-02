PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $605,169.14 and $21,193.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.54 or 1.00017166 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00062805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082621 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.