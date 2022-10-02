Pig Finance (PIG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $191,982.00

Pig Finance (PIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Pig Finance has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pig Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pig Finance has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pig Finance alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004656 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045856 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.35 or 0.01616329 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Pig Finance Coin Profile

Pig Finance (CRYPTO:PIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 410,311,762,862,209 coins. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pig_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pig Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PIG is a token on Binance Smart Chain. It is a token with a Black Hole design that exponentially cuts the total supply in circulation by massive amounts. PIG combines this with an Auto-Liquidity feature designed to increase the liquidity of the token rapidly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pig Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pig Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pig Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pig Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pig Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.