Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Pilbara Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PILBF opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Pilbara Minerals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.