Pillar Price Reaches $0.0045 (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Pillar has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $316.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in.”

