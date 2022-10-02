Pilot (PTD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,533.00

Pilot (PTD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pilot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pilot has a total market cap of $298,738.00 and $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pilot has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pilot alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pilot Coin Profile

Pilot was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. Pilot’s official website is p.td. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pilot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pilot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pilot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pilot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.