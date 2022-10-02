Pinknode Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (PNODE)

Pinknode (PNODE) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Pinknode has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Pinknode coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinknode alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pinknode Coin Profile

Pinknode’s genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Pinknode is pinknode.io. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinknode

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinknode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinknode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinknode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.