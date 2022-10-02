Pitbull (PIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $21.09 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pitbull alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull was first traded on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pitbull is pitbull.community.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.