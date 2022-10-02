PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $502,901.05

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $502,901.05 and approximately $59.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

