PlatON Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. PlatON has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.28 or 1.00066321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081610 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

