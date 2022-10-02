Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$16.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$23.05. The stock has a market cap of C$319.15 million and a PE ratio of 101.63.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.