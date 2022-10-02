PolkaBridge Price Tops $0.0685 on Top Exchanges (PBR)

PolkaBridge (PBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $1.58 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolkaBridge

PolkaBridge was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 79,507,355 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolkaBridge’s official website is polkabridge.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards.”

