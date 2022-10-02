Polkainsure Finance (PIS) Trading 42.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polkainsure Finance (PIS) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Polkainsure Finance has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $32,664.00 worth of Polkainsure Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkainsure Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.27 or 0.00094862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkainsure Finance has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkainsure Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polkainsure Finance Coin Profile

Polkainsure Finance’s launch date was January 2nd, 2021. Polkainsure Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins. Polkainsure Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolkaInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkainsure Finance is polkainsure.finance.

Buying and Selling Polkainsure Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkainsure Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkainsure Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkainsure Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkainsure Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkainsure Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.