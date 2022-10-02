Polycat Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $541,183.29 (FISH)

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Polycat Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polycat Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polycat Finance has a total market capitalization of $541,183.29 and approximately $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Polycat Finance Profile
Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 coins. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolycatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polycat Finance
Receive News & Updates for Polycat Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polycat Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.