POP (POP!) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,788.00

POP (POP!) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One POP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POP has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. POP has a market cap of $596,811.00 and approximately $32,788.00 worth of POP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About POP

POP launched on April 9th, 2021. POP’s total supply is 49,168,728 coins. POP’s official Twitter account is @PoPt0wn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POP is pop.town/#.

POP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POP is a platform that allows two projects to prove their partnership and allows one-sided Liquidity Pool funding in Uniswap by matching providers.The POP Token (POP) serves as both a DAO governance and incentive token by allowing users to receive rewards from the POP vault. In the future, the DAO, and thus POP holders, will be able to vote on which MLPs will be accepted into the POP marketplace, amongst other governance decisions regarding protocol development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

