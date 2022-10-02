Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $323,687.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00004199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $323,687.00 and $3,638.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010719 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token was first traded on November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 403,976 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is powerindex.io/#/mainnet.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

