Power Index Pool Token Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $330,487.00 and approximately $3,638.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Index Pool Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069565 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10634810 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s launch date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 403,976 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is powerindex.io/#/mainnet. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.