PowerPool (CVP) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001687 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,203.46 or 1.00007113 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064301 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081846 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

