PRCY Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $146,843.00 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, PRCY Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About PRCY Coin
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PRCY Coin
Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.