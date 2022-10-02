Primecoin Price Tops $0.0387 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $488.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,500,634 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

