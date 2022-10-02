Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Achieves $298,087.00

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $298,087.00 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

