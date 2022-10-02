Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00028750 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $110.48 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

