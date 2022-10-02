Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.06 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Biogen Trading Up 1.0 %

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $290.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.