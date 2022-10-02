Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for GrowGeneration in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $10,683,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 508,612 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in GrowGeneration by 169.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 429,204 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 388,075 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

