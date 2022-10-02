Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Avient in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Avient Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

AVNT opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

