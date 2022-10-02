Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

