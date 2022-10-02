Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $10.80 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,220.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00272938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00141984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00724489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00602398 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,624,504 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

