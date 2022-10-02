Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Rabbit Finance has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rabbit Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rabbit Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rabbit Finance Profile

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 coins. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceRabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rabbit Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rabbit Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rabbit Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rabbit Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

