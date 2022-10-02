Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $95,618.05 and approximately $10,462.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
