Raiden Network Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,592.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $28,592.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00086565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007629 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.