Ramifi Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $178,432.00 (RAM)

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Ramifi Protocol has a market cap of $178,432.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ramifi Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Profile

Ramifi Protocol was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ramifi Protocol’s official website is ramifi.org.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ramifi Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ramifi Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ramifi Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

