Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $26,543.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $562,870.00 and $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,220.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00272938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00141984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00724489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00602398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00603056 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,265,623 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.