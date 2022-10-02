Raymond James Weighs in on Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 8.25 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of 7.01 and a 52-week high of 12.04.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

