Realfinance Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,989.00 (REFI)

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Realfinance Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realfinance Network has a market cap of $162,384.00 and approximately $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Realfinance Network Coin Profile

Realfinance Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Realfinance Network’s official website is exchange.realfinance.network/#/swap.

Realfinance Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refi is an investment network platform and financial services. Refi swap is a protocol that allows buyers and sellers to exchange their Bep20 tokens, Refi Tokens are a means of payment in this protocol later.”

