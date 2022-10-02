Receive Access Ecosystem Market Cap Reaches $7.45 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $487.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00006267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00310623 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
