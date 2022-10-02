Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Acquires £14,559.88 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) insider Mehmood Khan bought 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RKT opened at GBX 5,976 ($72.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £42.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,406.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,472.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,249.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,841.67 ($94.75).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

