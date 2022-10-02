ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.25 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,266,814,703 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

