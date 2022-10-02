Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $30.43 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Refereum has a total market cap of $30.43 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010738 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.