Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after acquiring an additional 305,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $20,473,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $18,708,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

