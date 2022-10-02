Ren (REN) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Ren (REN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Ren has a total market cap of $111.40 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.