Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $243.59 million and $9.41 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,987,734 coins. Render Token’s official website is render.x.io. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

